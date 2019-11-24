Edmonton Oilers claw back against Coyotes

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers came from behind in the third period and pulled out a 4-3 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes Sunday night.

The teams exchanged power play goals in the first period. James Neal tapped in a pass from Leon Draisaitl 2:05 into the game. Carl Soderberg snapped a shot past Mikko Koskinen to tie it up.

Alex Chiasson converted a centering pass from Sam Gagner to put the Oilers back in front early in the second. Arizona responded with two goals 1:33 apart. Christian Fischer scored from the slot, then Vinnie Hinostroza blasted a shot in from a bad angle.

Markus Granlund scored for the third time in the last four games to tie it 3-3 with 6:48 to go in the third. He raced to the net and batted in his own rebound.

After a scoreless overtime, Connor McDavid scored the only goal of the shootout. Mikko Koskinen turned aside all three Arizona shooters.

The Oilers were without centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who will miss at least one more game with a hand injury.

The Oilers, 16-7-3, will close out their five-game road trip Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.