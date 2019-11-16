Menu

Sports

Stars come back to bite Edmonton Oilers in OT

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 16, 2019 7:00 pm
Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) checks Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday November 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) checks Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday November 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Jamie Benn scored 1:14 into overtime, giving the Dallas Stars a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

Jason Dickinson opened the scoring 8:57 into the first. Jujhar Khaira came back eleven seconds later when his wrist shot slipped under Ben Bishop’s arm.

Mikko Koskinen pulled off a hightlight reel save later in the first. Nick Caamano appeared to have an open net off a rebound, but Koskinen shot out his left arm to make a glove save. Leon Draisaitl swiped home his 16th of the season in the final minute of the frame to give the Oilers the lead.

Miro Heiskanen swooped in from the point and flicked home a centering pass 46 seconds into the second. Khaira replied with his second of the afternoon three minutes later, and the Stars pulled Ben Bishop and put Anton Khudobin in goal.

Ethan Bear converted a pass from Connor McDavid for a power play late in the second to make it 4-2 Oilers.

The Stars dominated the third period. Blake Comeau whacked in their third goal just past the five minute mark. Tyler Seguin ripped a shot past Koskinen to make it 4-4 with 1:49 left.

In overtime, Benn calmly tucked a backhand past Koskinen’s right skate and inside the post.

The Stars are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. The Oilers were 2/2 on the penalty kill and have killed off 20 straight.

The Oilers, 13-6-3, will start a five-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersoilersRogers PlaceConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlDallas StarsDave TippettJujhar KhairaJamie BennEthan BearEdmonton NHLoilers statsstars oilers score
