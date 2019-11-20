Edmonton Oilers feast on Sharks with 5-2 victory

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers ended the San Jose Sharks’ six-game winning streak with a 5-2 road win Tuesday night.

The Sharks had humbled the Oilers 6-3 last Tuesday.

Markus Granlund gave the Oilers the lead 3:34 into the first. He took a cross-ice pass from Oscar Klefbom and fired in his first goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Oilers forward Zack Kassian nudged a loose puck over the goal line. Play continued but at the next whistle, video review showed the puck was over the line.

Kevin Labanc came back for the Sharks 1:24 later when a rebound hit him at the side of the net and then banked in off Mikko Koskinen’s back.

Edmonton forward Jujhar Khaira floated a long shot past a screened Martin Jones in the final minute of the first to make it 3-1 Oilers. It was Khaira’s third goal in the last two games.

Oilers forward James Neal chopped in a power play goal late in the second period for his 13th of the season.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid whacked in a rebound in the third to make it 4-1 while teammate Leon Draisaitl earned an assist to stretch his point streak to 13 games.

Barclay Goodrow replied for the Sharks to close out the scoring.

Koskinen made 33 saves to improve to 8-1-2.

The Oilers were 1 for 2 on the power play against the Sharks’ penalty kill, which came into the game ranked first in the NHL.

The Oilers were 2 for 2 on their penalty kill and have killed off 22 straight.

Oilers defenceman Matt Benning didn’t return to the game after taking a stick to the head in the first period.

The Oilers (14-6-3) will visit Los Angeles on Thursday.

