Adam Larsson on verge of returning to Edmonton Oilers blue line

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson is ready to return to action.

“One hundred,” Larsson said on Monday when asked to put a percentage on the chances of him playing Thursday against Los Angeles.

Larsson suffered a fractured right fibula in the season opener against Vancouver on Oct. 2.

“I feel good. I feel really good. I’ve been skating for two weeks now,” Larsson said. “This was the first real practice with the team.”

“I’ve been around the game a long time. I’ve never seen anyone work as hard to get back, especially coming off a broken bone,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “He’s anxious to play. Today was really his real action practice.”

“No one wants to be out long-term,” Larsson added. “I’ve been working hard in the gym to get back to where I came in this summer.”

The Oilers have assigned defenceman Joel Persson to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins didn’t practice Monday.

“He’s got a couple bumps and bruises. The two days (off the ice) will be good for him,” Tippett said.

The Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks Tuesday. It’s on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 7 p.m. The game will start at 8:30 p.m.