Connor McDavid nets two as Edmonton Oilers cash in against Vegas

Connor McDavid scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night.

McDavid gave the Oilers the lead 5:16 into the game. He walked in front and outwaited Marc-Andre Fleury for his 17th goal of the season. Ethan Bear wired a long shot past Fleury with 4:00 left in the first. Cody Eakin replied for the Golden Knights, whacking a loose puck past Mike Smith with 19.4 seconds to go in the session.

Markus Granlund flipped a backhand behind Fleury to put the Oilers up 3-1 with 7:56 left in the second. Shea Theodore weaved through Oilers defenders for a brilliant goal 2:14 later.

McDavid finished off a goal mouth scramble for a power play goal early in the third.

Leon Draisaitl had three assists. Mike Smith, who was pulled after the first period Thursday in Los Angeles, made 25 saves for the win in goal.

The Oilers, 15-7-3, will visit Arizona on Sunday. Catch the action on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.