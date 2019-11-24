Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Connor McDavid nets two as Edmonton Oilers cash in against Vegas

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 24, 2019 12:47 am
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear (74) and center Connor McDavid celebrate Bear's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker).
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear (74) and center Connor McDavid celebrate Bear's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker). AP Photo/David Becker

Connor McDavid scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night.

McDavid gave the Oilers the lead 5:16 into the game. He walked in front and outwaited Marc-Andre Fleury for his 17th goal of the season. Ethan Bear wired a long shot past Fleury with 4:00 left in the first. Cody Eakin replied for the Golden Knights, whacking a loose puck past Mike Smith with 19.4 seconds to go in the session.

Related News

READ MORE: Kings strike early on the way to a win over Edmonton Oilers

Markus Granlund flipped a backhand behind Fleury to put the Oilers up 3-1 with 7:56 left in the second. Shea Theodore weaved through Oilers defenders for a brilliant goal 2:14 later.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers feast on Sharks with 5-2 victory

McDavid finished off a goal mouth scramble for a power play goal early in the third.

Story continues below advertisement

Leon Draisaitl had three assists. Mike Smith, who was pulled after the first period Thursday in Los Angeles, made 25 saves for the win in goal.

The Oilers, 15-7-3, will visit Arizona on Sunday. Catch the action on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlVegas Golden KnightsDave Tippett
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.