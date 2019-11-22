Menu

Sports

Kings strike early on the way to a win over Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 22, 2019 1:25 am
Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio, right, celebrates his goal with left wing Nikolai Prokhorkin, center, of Russia, with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones, left, skating away during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo).
Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio, right, celebrates his goal with left wing Nikolai Prokhorkin, center, of Russia, with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones, left, skating away during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo).

The Edmonton Oilers struggles in Los Angeles continued Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to the Kings.

The Oilers are 1-14-1 in their last 16 visits to Los Angeles.

The Kings took control early with Tyler Toffoli scoring on their first shot 92 seconds into the game. Later, Anze Kopitar beat Mike Smith with a long slap shot. With 3.5 seconds left in the first, Jeff Carter swatted at a rebound, and the pucks trickled under Smith to make it 3-0 Los Angeles.

Smith allowed three goals on 12 shots and was replaced by Mikko Koskinen to start the second.

Connor McDavid gave the Oilers a bit of life 38 seconds into the second. He stole a pass in the Kings’ end and beat Jonathan Quick over the left shoulder. Michael Amadio restored the Kings three-goal cushion with 8:44 left in the second. The Oilers unsuccessfully challenged the play for goaltender interference.

Toffoli added a power play goal late in the third. The Oilers had killed off 27 straight penalties prior to the goal.

Leon Draisaitl’s point streak ended after 13 games. McDavid extended his point streak to nine games.

The Oilers, 14-7-3, will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLos Angeles KingsMike SmithMikko Koskinen
