Peterborough woman charged after allegedly throwing glass at nightclub patron

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault following an alleged weekend incident at a local nightclub.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a George Street nightclub around 2 a.m. on Saturday for a reported assault with a weapon. Witnesses told police that a woman allegedly dumped her drink on the head of another woman and threw the glass into her face.

READ MORE: Peterborough police seeking suspect after reported daytime robbery in alleyway

Peterborough paramedics also attended the scene and provided treatment to the injured woman, police said.

The accused was located at the scene, arrested and charged as a result of the investigation.

READ MORE: Peterborough police investigating reported assault at downtown ATM

Erica Inward, 21, of Snelgrove Road in Peterborough, is charged with assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 18.

0:54 Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics