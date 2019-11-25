Peterborough woman charged after allegedly throwing glass at nightclub patron

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault following an alleged weekend incident at a local nightclub.
The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a George Street nightclub around 2 a.m. on Saturday for a reported assault with a weapon. Witnesses told police that a woman allegedly dumped her drink on the head of another woman and threw the glass into her face.
Peterborough paramedics also attended the scene and provided treatment to the injured woman, police said.
The accused was located at the scene, arrested and charged as a result of the investigation.
Erica Inward, 21, of Snelgrove Road in Peterborough, is charged with assault with a weapon.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 18.
