Peterborough police seeking suspect after reported daytime robbery in alleyway

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect following a reported daytime robbery in the downtown area.

Around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, police say a woman in her 30s was walking southbound in an alleyway off of Simcoe Street when she was approached by an unknown man walking northbound.

According to police, the woman said the man asked her for a cigarette. When she reportedly obliged and attempted to hand the man a cigarette, police say the suspect pulled the woman’s tuque and hood over her face and stole her cigarettes and a wallet containing cash.

The incident was reported to police, and officers attended the scene but did not locate the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man in his late 20s who stands about five feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build.

He was reportedly wearing a black coat and a hooded sweater and had facial sores.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

