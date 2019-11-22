Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seeking suspect after reported daytime robbery in alleyway

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 11:42 am
Updated November 22, 2019 11:43 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are seeking a suspect after a woman was allegedly robbed in an alleyway. Global News File

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect following a reported daytime robbery in the downtown area.

Around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, police say a woman in her 30s was walking southbound in an alleyway off of Simcoe Street when she was approached by an unknown man walking northbound.

READ MORE: Peterborough police probe rash of residential and business break-ins

According to police, the woman said the man asked her for a cigarette. When she reportedly obliged and attempted to hand the man a cigarette, police say the suspect pulled the woman’s tuque and hood over her face and stole her cigarettes and a wallet containing cash.

The incident was reported to police, and officers attended the scene but did not locate the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man in his late 20s who stands about five feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build.

Story continues below advertisement

He was reportedly wearing a black coat and a hooded sweater and had facial sores.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

