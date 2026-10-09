14-year-old among teens arrested for jewelry store robbery: Montreal police

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Two teens are facing charges after crashing into a vehicle while fleeing from the scene of an armed robbery in Place Versailles.

Montreal police say they were called to the scene at Bijouterie Royale d’Or Thursday afternoon after being alerted to an armed robbery.

Two suspects, aged 14 and 15, drove off in a vehicle and officers caught up with them at a mall at the corner of Galleries d’Anjou Boulevard and Jarry Street, a spokesperson for Montreal police said.

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Police said the getaway car hit another vehicle, sending an elderly man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found a bag of jewelry nearby, according to police.

Both teens were arrested. Officers are still searching for more suspects.

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