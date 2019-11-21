Peterborough police investigating reported assault at downtown ATM

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a reported assault at a bank machine in downtown Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says a person visited an ATM at a Hunter Street bank around 5:30 p.m. and ended up in a dispute with an unknown man who was also in the area of the ATM.

During the alleged dispute, police say the suspect kicked the person in the chest. The suspect left the bank, and the incident was reported to police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man who stands six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Police say he has salt-and-pepper facial hair and was wearing a tuque, a black jacket and greyish-blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

