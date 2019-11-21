Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police investigating reported assault at downtown ATM

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 1:35 pm
Peterborough police are searching for a suspect after a person was allegedly assaulted near an ATM on Tuesday.
Peterborough police are searching for a suspect after a person was allegedly assaulted near an ATM on Tuesday. AP Photo

Police are investigating a reported assault at a bank machine in downtown Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says a person visited an ATM at a Hunter Street bank around 5:30 p.m. and ended up in a dispute with an unknown man who was also in the area of the ATM.

READ MORE: Peterborough police seek suspect in bank fraud investigation

During the alleged dispute, police say the suspect kicked the person in the chest. The suspect left the bank, and the incident was reported to police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man who stands six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Police say he has salt-and-pepper facial hair and was wearing a tuque, a black jacket and greyish-blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Story continues below advertisement
Armed robbery suspect at large
Armed robbery suspect at large
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceBankATMPeterborough crimedowntown PeterboroughHunter StreetBank MachinePeterborough assaultHunter Street assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.