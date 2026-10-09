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Crime

Lockdown, hold and secure measures lifted at Oshawa schools following threat

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 9, 2026 12:39 pm
1 min read
Durham police View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot. Doug Ives/The Canadian Press
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Students at three schools in Oshawa, Ont. have been released after one lockdown and two hold and secures were issued Friday morning.

Durham police said they were on scene around 10:45 a.m. at Paul Dwyer Catholic High School, which initiated a lockdown after receiving a threat.

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Two schools nearby, Adelaide McLaughlin Public School and R.S. McLaughlin Collegiate, were placed under hold and secure.

In an update shortly before 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown and hold and secures had been lifted.

“There is no threat to public safety,” police wrote on social media.

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