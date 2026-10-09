Lockdown, hold and secure measures lifted at Oshawa schools following threat

Students at three schools in Oshawa, Ont. have been released after one lockdown and two hold and secures were issued Friday morning.
Durham police said they were on scene around 10:45 a.m. at Paul Dwyer Catholic High School, which initiated a lockdown after receiving a threat.
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Two schools nearby, Adelaide McLaughlin Public School and R.S. McLaughlin Collegiate, were placed under hold and secure.
In an update shortly before 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown and hold and secures had been lifted.
“There is no threat to public safety,” police wrote on social media.
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