Peterborough police seek suspect in bank fraud investigation

Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in an ongoing fraud investigation.

On Oct. 8, an unknown man attended two banks in the city and allegedly attempted to open an account in another person’s name.

The same incident allegedly occurred again at a bank on Oct. 24.

On Friday, police released an image of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

