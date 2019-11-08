Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect in bank fraud investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 2:29 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 2:31 pm
Peterborough police seek to identify this individual as part of an investigation into bank fraud.
Peterborough police seek to identify this individual as part of an investigation into bank fraud. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in an ongoing fraud investigation.

On Oct. 8,  an unknown man attended two banks in the city and allegedly attempted to open an account in another person’s name.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with credit card theft, fraud

The same incident allegedly occurred again at a bank on Oct. 24.

On Friday, police released an image of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

