Peterborough woman charged with credit card theft, fraud

A Peterborough woman faces theft and fraud charges after police received a report of a stolen wallet late last month.

The Peterborough Police Service says an individual reported his wallet stolen from a vehicle parked at a Romaine Street residence on Oct. 30.

Police say a credit card from the wallet was used to make purchases at convenience stores and restaurants between Oct. 30 and 31.

Through a police investigation, a suspect was identified, and on Tuesday, officers located the woman at a residence.

Ashley Jennifer Payne, 33, of no fixed address, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

