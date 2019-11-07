Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with credit card theft, fraud

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 1:25 pm
Peterborough police have charged a local woman with theft and fraud.
Peterborough police have charged a local woman with theft and fraud.

A Peterborough woman faces theft and fraud charges after police received a report of a stolen wallet late last month.

The Peterborough Police Service says an individual reported his wallet stolen from a vehicle parked at a Romaine Street residence on Oct. 30.

Peterborough police reminding motorists to lock vehicles following rash of thefts

Police say a credit card from the wallet was used to make purchases at convenience stores and restaurants between Oct. 30 and 31.

Through a police investigation, a suspect was identified, and on Tuesday, officers located the woman at a residence.

Ashley Jennifer Payne, 33, of no fixed address, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

How to keep your personal data safe from hackers
How to keep your personal data safe from hackers
