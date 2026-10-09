Missing man, 86, dies after being hit by vehicle: Regina police

A missing man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Regina Wednesday afternoon.
The man, identified as 86-year-old Qili Dong, was found with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area of Ring Road area between Wascana Parkway and Assiniboine Avenue East, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release Thursday. The collision happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
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Emergency crews arrived within minutes and attempted life-saving measure before Dong died of his injuries, Regina police said.
The RPS investigative collision analysis reconstruction team is leading the ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information or dashcam video to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
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