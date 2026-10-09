Missing man, 86, dies after being hit by vehicle: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

A missing man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Regina Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified as 86-year-old Qili Dong, was found with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area of Ring Road area between Wascana Parkway and Assiniboine Avenue East, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release Thursday. The collision happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Emergency crews arrived within minutes and attempted life-saving measure before Dong died of his injuries, Regina police said.

The RPS investigative collision analysis reconstruction team is leading the ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information or dashcam video to contact them or Crime Stoppers.