Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing man, 86, dies after being hit by vehicle: Regina police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 9, 2026 11:39 am
1 min read
Regina police said officers responded to the call within minutes, after a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Regina police said officers responded to the call within minutes, after a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported on Wednesday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A missing man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Regina Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified as 86-year-old Qili Dong, was found with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area of Ring Road area between Wascana Parkway and Assiniboine Avenue East, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release Thursday. The collision happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes and attempted life-saving measure before Dong died of his injuries, Regina police said.

The RPS investigative collision analysis reconstruction team is leading the ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information or dashcam video to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices