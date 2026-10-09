Crown suggests key witness changed evidence to protect accused on trial for murder

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Crown prosecutors argued a key witness in a trial for two men charged with second-degree murder changed her evidence to protect the accused.

The jury has heard one of the two accused is the father of the witness’ baby.

Assistant Crown Attorney Elizabeth Jackson asked Lukiara Hunter-Wilmot why her testimony on Monday at the trial for Kenneth Neil and Ricardo Wills was different from what she told investigators who interviewed her after she was arrested in January 2025.

Hunter-Wilmot told the prosecutor what she originally told police was not true.

“I was under stress. I had just found out I was pregnant the week before and I said anything to get out of there,” she said.

On August 8, 2024, 21- year-old Dacia Mbongo was shot and killed near Woodbine Beach.

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Hunter-Wilmot testified Monday that she was in a relationship with Mbongo at the time but had also begun speaking regularly with Wills. She said she met Wills in high school and had become re-acquainted after running into him at a barbecue in early July 2024.

On the night of the fatal shooting, Hunter-Wilmot who was 18 at the time, testified that she went to the Keg for dinner with Mbongo before they drove to Woodbine Beach for a walk.

She said she texted Mbongo the day before the date suggesting they wear matching outfits and asked him to wear his new Cartier watch he had told her about.

She told the jury that Wills was not aware of her plans that night or that she was with Mbongo and denied sharing images of the watch Mbongo had sent her with anyone.

She said as the couple was walking towards Lake Shore Blvd to get an Uber she’d ordered for herself after an argument, three men wearing black ski masks rushed towards them, and began “ripping him up”.

Hunter-Wilson said she did not remember seeing a weapon and could only see the suspects’ eyes, telling the jury she jumped in the Uber and fled.

She also denied hearing the sounds of gunshots, said she did not know Mbongo had been killed until the next morning and said she didn’t speak to Wills until October.

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Hunter-Wilmot testified at Halloween, she went to Canada’s Wonderland with Wills and Kenneth Neil and on that night, learned Neil was Will’s uncle. She testified after that, she and Wills began officially dating but broke up, just after Christmas.

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“The relationship wasn’t working. We weren’t meant to be,” she said on Monday.

Hunter-Wilmot testified on January 5, 2025 she was arrested at 5 a.m. in Wills’ bedroom

She said she had not seen the man since. She also said she had a baby in September 2025 and that Wills’ is the baby’s father.

On Thursday, Jackson reminded Hunter-Wilmot that on January 7, 2025, two days after she’d been arrested, she told a homicide detective that she did see the individuals who rushed at them.

“Specifically, you said ‘I just remember getting pushed out of their way and I seen (sic) something got drawn out and I ran into my Uber,” said Jackson. “I’m going to suggest you saw a gun.”

“It’s not true,” Hunter-Wilmot replied.

“Detective Grieve asked you ‘did you see a weapon?’ and you said ‘that’s why I ran,” said Jackson.

“I recall but it’s not true,” Hunter-Wilmot replied.

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Jackson then suggested that in the police interview, she told the detective that she heard two shots.

“I said ‘no’ at first until he kept pushing me,” said Hunter-Wilmot.

“You were asked by the police why you messaged Dacia. Why were you worried about him?” said Jackson. “The reason you gave is because you heard two shots. I’m going to suggest to you heard two shots. You knew someone was being shot,” the prosecutor added.

“I’m telling you I did not hear any gunshots,” snapped Hunter-Wilmot.

Jackson then pointed out that in her testimony Monday she said she didn’t know the people who attacked Mbongo.

“I’m going to suggest to you, you told police something different on January 7, 2025. What you said was ‘One was Ricardo but I didn’t recognize him until the next day’,” Jackson said.

“I said that but it was not true,” Hunter-Wilmot said.

Jackson pointed out that the Hunter-Wilmot specifically told police that Wills pushed her back, making sure she was not in the way.

“Yes, I remember saying that but it’s not true. I was tired. I was having morning sickness. I would say anything so he would let me out of that room,” said the witness.

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Jackson said Hunter-Wilmot also told police that one or two weeks after the event, she said that Wills told her that he was sorry he put her in that position.

Hunter-Wilmot agreed she told police that but said it was not true.

“I’m going to suggest you said that to police because it was true,” said Jackson.

The prosecutor also said that Hunter-Wilmot told police that she spoke to Wills the day after, and he had told her he was in the area on the night of the shooting.

“Yes I told him that, but it was not true,” said the witness.

“So you made it up?” asked Jackson.

“Yes,” said Hunter-Wilmot.

When asked why said she told police that she had told Wills she was going to the Keg with Mbongo on the night of August 8, 2024 and when she testified at the preliminary hearing in the fall of 2025, Wilmot-Hunter replied, “I was a month postpartum. I had brain fog. I had a newborn in the next room. I was just answering your questions.”

The prosecutor said the witness also told police she was pretty sure she told Wills she was going to Woodbine Beach that night.

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“It wasn’t true. I was in a panic. I had just gotten (sic) arrested.”

Jackson said Hunter-Wilmot testified on Monday she didn’t recognize a white vehicle shown in video surveillance on Mutual St. but told police on January 7, 2025, it was Kenneth Neil’s car.

“He drove a white car so that’s why I said it was his car,” said the witness.

“I’m going to suggest the reason you’ve changed your evidence is because you want to protect Mr. Neil and Mr. Wills?” said Jackson.

“No,” said Hunter-Wilmot.

“Mr. Wills is the father of your baby,” Jackson added.

“What does that have to do with anything?” replied Hunter-Wilmot.

“I don’t have any further questions, your honour,” Jackson concluded.

Neil, 28, and Wills, 20, have both pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues next week.