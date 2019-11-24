All eyes are on Taylor Swift at 2019 American Music Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift, the most anticipated guest of the evening, has arrived.

The 29-year-old walked the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday in a dazzling green dress. She paired the frock with black over-the-thigh boots and simple black statement jewelry.

Swift, who is set to perform tonight, dominated headlines in the weeks leading up to the show as her feud with her former record label, Big Machine Records (or BMLG), came to a head.

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In a lengthy Tumblr post, Swift, 29, purported that BMLG had interfered with her future plans to re-record her old albums and release a Netflix documentary, blackmailed her, and ultimately “exercis(ed) tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.”

She also said the label blocked her from performing any of her old songs at the AMAs.

BMLG is owned by the Wildest Dreams singer’s former manager Scott Borchetta and famed music entrepreneur Scooter Braun — someone who Swift has previously accused of bullying.

The label finally came to terms on a licensing agreement with Dick Clark Productions, the company that produces the AMAs, on Monday, as reported by Variety.

“The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms,” BMLG’s statement reads.

The deal will allow Swift, 29, to perform songs from her pre-2018 music catalogue along with cuts from her latest album, Lover (2019), which was released under Republic Records.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

The pop star will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade award at this year’s awards.

“She’s won more AMAs than anyone this decade. She’s a five-time 2019 AMAs nominee, and she’s performing at this year’s AMAs on Nov. 24,” said the AMAs in an Instagram post announcing the award.

Swift has won 23 AMAs, which makes her the female artist with the most awards. Michael Jackson had 24.

With five nominations this year alone — including Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video — it’s possible that the Wildest Dreams singer could match or even surpass the late King of Pop.

Swift is expected to perform not only a number of cuts from her most recent album Lover (2019), but also a variety of smash-hits from throughout her career.

The last artist to receive the Artist of the Decade award was Garth Brooks, who won the AMA for the 1990s. The popular awards show did not choose a winner for the 2000s.

