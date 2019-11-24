Hit and run leaves pedestrian with life threatening injuries: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The London police continue to investigate a hit and run that occurred Saturday evening.

Officers were called at approximately 6:16 p.m., with reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Hamilton Road at Redan Street.

Police say the suspect driver involved fled Eastbound on Hamilton Road, failing to remain at the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian, a woman, was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is not yet any information available about the driver or vehicle involved.The investigation is in the early stages and has been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police.

0:33 Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement