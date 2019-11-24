Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hit and run leaves pedestrian with life threatening injuries: London police

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 9:25 am
Officers were called at approximately 6:16 p.m, with reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Hamilton Road at Redan Street.
Officers were called at approximately 6:16 p.m, with reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Hamilton Road at Redan Street. Global News Radio 980 CFPL file

The London police continue to investigate a hit and run that occurred Saturday evening.

Officers were called at approximately 6:16 p.m., with reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Hamilton Road at Redan Street.

Police say the suspect driver involved fled Eastbound on Hamilton Road, failing to remain at the scene of the collision.

READ MORE: Man, 84, critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in midtown Toronto

The pedestrian, a woman, was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is not yet any information available about the driver or vehicle involved.The investigation is in the early stages and has been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police.

Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough
Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and RunLondon PolicePedestrianPedestrian CollisionInjuriesStruckhamilton rdlife threatning
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.