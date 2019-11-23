Menu

Crime

Man in his 80s critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in midtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 10:28 am
Police were called to the area of Humewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue West shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Police were called to the area of Humewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue West shortly before 11:30 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a man in his 80s has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in midtown Toronto late Friday.

Officers said they were called to the area of Humewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue West, near Vaughan Road, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police said a man was struck while crossing a street in the area and was unconscious when crews arrived at the scene.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck and killed after hit-and-run in Oshawa

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officials said the vehicle that struck the man fled the area after the crash.

A blue Volkswagen vehicle was last seen going westbound on St. Clair Avenue, police said.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Man arrested after 15 vehicles hit in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
Man arrested after 15 vehicles hit in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood
