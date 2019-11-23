Man in his 80s critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in midtown Toronto

Police say a man in his 80s has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in midtown Toronto late Friday.
Officers said they were called to the area of Humewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue West, near Vaughan Road, shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Police said a man was struck while crossing a street in the area and was unconscious when crews arrived at the scene.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Officials said the vehicle that struck the man fled the area after the crash.
A blue Volkswagen vehicle was last seen going westbound on St. Clair Avenue, police said.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
