Man in his 80s critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in midtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police say a man in his 80s has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in midtown Toronto late Friday.

Officers said they were called to the area of Humewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue West, near Vaughan Road, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police said a man was struck while crossing a street in the area and was unconscious when crews arrived at the scene.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officials said the vehicle that struck the man fled the area after the crash.

A blue Volkswagen vehicle was last seen going westbound on St. Clair Avenue, police said.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Man arrested after 15 vehicles hit in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood Man arrested after 15 vehicles hit in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood