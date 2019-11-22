Cyclist struck and killed after hit-and-run in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a female cyclist has died after a collision in Oshawa on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Stevenson Road South and Laval Drive at around 4 a.m.
Police said the victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, died en route to the hospital.
Investigators said the driver did not remain at the scene.
There is no suspect vehicle description as of Friday morning, however officers said there may be front-end damage as a headlight was found at the scene.
Stephenson Road South is closed between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue as investigators gather evidence.
