Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist struck and killed after hit-and-run in Oshawa

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 8:07 am
Updated November 22, 2019 8:37 am
Police at the scene in Oshawa.
Police at the scene in Oshawa. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a female cyclist has died after a collision in Oshawa on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Stevenson Road South and Laval Drive at around 4 a.m.

Police said the victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, died en route to the hospital.

Investigators said the driver did not remain at the scene.

There is no suspect vehicle description as of Friday morning, however officers said there may be front-end damage as a headlight was found at the scene.

Stephenson Road South is closed between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue as investigators gather evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaDurham Regional PoliceDurhamDurham PoliceOshawa crashOshawa policelaval drivestevenson road southcyclist hit OshawaOshawa hit and run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.