23-year-old man charged after crashing into Cookstown home: South Simcoe police

A 23-year-old Innisfil man is facing several charges after crashing into a home in Cookstown Friday morning, South Simcoe police say.

At about 9 a.m., police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle travelling 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on 5th Sideroad north of Highway 89 in Innisfil.

The driver failed to stop for police and brief pursuit began but was quickly terminated for safety reasons, police say.

The vehicle subsequently crashed into a house on Highway 89 in Cookstown, police add.

There were no injuries, but the collision ruptured a gas line, according to officers.

The driver was arrested on scene and charged with speeding, stunt driving, dangerous driving and flight from police, officers say.

His licence was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, police say.

The suspect was released with a future court date.

