TransLink bus crash in North Vancouver sends driver, passenger to hospital

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A bus driver and a passenger was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in North Vancouver.

Footage from the scene shows a TransLink bus crashed on the side of the road at Mahon Avenue and West 3rd Street, with a few signs knocked over and bent on the ground.

North Vancouver RCMP said that initial information provided by witnesses indicates that the bus was travelling westbound on West 3rd Street when the driver experienced a medical emergency, causing the bus to collide with several parked vehicles and a tree.

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Passengers were on the bus at the time, police said.

BC Emergency Health Services said that they were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Three ambulances with primary care paramedics, an ambulance with advanced care paramedics and a paramedic supervisor all responded to the scene.

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Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients and transported one to the hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to BCEHS paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

The person in critical condition is the bus driver, RCMP confirmed.

“We are relieved that no passengers were seriously injured in this collision, and our thoughts are with the bus driver as they receive medical care,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

“The RCMP is conducting a thorough investigation and working closely with partner agencies, including the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604 985 1311 and quote file 26-13248.