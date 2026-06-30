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Worker struck by vehicle overnight while fixing roads north of Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 9:37 am
1 min read
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
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A crew member working overnight to repair roads in York Region was struck by a passing motorist and injured, police say.

Around 3:15 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a collision on Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road to respond to reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

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Investigators said that, while they could not confirm the extent of the worker’s injuries, they had been involved in road maintenance and had been hit by a vehicle.

They were taken to hospital by paramedics.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

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