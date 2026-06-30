Worker struck by vehicle overnight while fixing roads north of Toronto

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A crew member working overnight to repair roads in York Region was struck by a passing motorist and injured, police say.

Around 3:15 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a collision on Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road to respond to reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

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Investigators said that, while they could not confirm the extent of the worker’s injuries, they had been involved in road maintenance and had been hit by a vehicle.

They were taken to hospital by paramedics.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.