Crime

Huntsville OPP investigating alleged vehicle theft

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 5:20 pm
Officers say they were made aware of the reportedly stolen 2005 black Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday.
Officers say they were made aware of the reportedly stolen 2005 black Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday. Global News File

Huntsville OPP are investigating an alleged vehicle theft that occurred at a Lagoon Park Road address during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Officers say they were made aware of the reportedly stolen 2005 black Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday.

According to police, the the car was last seen Monday at about 4:30 p.m. by the owner.

The car has the Ontario licence plate CJHJ 083, officers say.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

