Huntsville OPP investigating alleged vehicle theft

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Huntsville OPP are investigating an alleged vehicle theft that occurred at a Lagoon Park Road address during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Officers say they were made aware of the reportedly stolen 2005 black Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday.

According to police, the the car was last seen Monday at about 4:30 p.m. by the owner.

The car has the Ontario licence plate CJHJ 083, officers say.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:23 4 people found dead near Huntsville, Ont. ruled triple murder-suicide 4 people found dead near Huntsville, Ont. ruled triple murder-suicide

Story continues below advertisement