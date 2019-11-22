Police continue to investigate death of Ryan Michael Nehiley

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday marks the first anniversary of the death of 25-year-old Ryan Michael Nehiley, and the Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate the case.

At approximately 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 23, police say they responded to a weapons call in the 0-100 block of Clovis Street in Halifax. Upon arrival, officers found Nehiley inside his residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators believe Nehiley was shot inside his residence and that more than one person was involved in the incident.

Police believe there are people who have information that could help solve Nehiley’s murder.

They are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken with police to come forward with what they know. What may seem like an insignificant detail could be the key to progressing the investigation into Nehiley’s death, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Nehiley’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Callers must contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090, provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

Police say the amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.