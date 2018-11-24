Crime
Police treating death in Spryfield as a homicide

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Spryfield Friday night.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint in the first block of Clovis Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of the death.

