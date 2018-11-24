Police treating death in Spryfield as a homicide
A A
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Spryfield Friday night.
Police say they responded to a weapons complaint in the first block of Clovis Avenue just before 9 p.m.
A man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of the death.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.