Halifax homicide victim identified as partner of medical marijuana dispensary

Halifax Regional Police have released the scene of the municipality’s sixth homicide of the year.

Police were called out to a weapons call on Clovis Street just before 9 p.m. Nov. 23. A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Ryan Michael Nehiley.

Nehiley is the only registered partner of Chronic Releaf Medical Dispensary, according to the registry of Joint Stock Companies.

The dispensary on Joseph Howe Drive was the scene of a suspicious fire in August. At the time, police said a caller reported seeing a person set fire to the business and then run away. That location has since closed.

Another Chronic Releaf was opened on Quinpool Road. That location was subject to a raid in October and has also since closed. A third Chronic Releaf storefront can be found on Herring Cove Road. A ‘closed’ sign hangs in the door and neighbours say the business has been closed since sometime in October.

Police have confirmed Nehiley was known to police prior to the homicide, which investigators do not believe was a random act.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We do believe there are people out there that have information that would help solve this crime,” said Const. John MacLeod.