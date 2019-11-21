Edmonton Oilers activate Larsson from injured reserve ahead of battle with the Kings

Send this page to someone via email

As one defenceman goes down, another returns. The Edmonton Oilers have activated Adam Larsson from the injured reserved list ahead of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 27-year-old Swede was hurt blocking a shot in the team’s season opener back in early October and fractured his right fibula. He played 22 more minutes on his leg before exiting in the third period.

“No one wants to be out long term,” Larsson told media this week. “Fortunately I got it early, but at the same time, if you have to go through that, everyone handles it different ways and I’ve been working hard in the gym to get back to where I came in this summer.” Tweet This

“I’ve been around the game a long time and I haven’t seen anyone work this hard to get back, especially coming off a broken bone,” head coach Dave Tippett said.

Oilers defenceman Matt Benning is in concussion protocol after being high sticked by San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane on Tuesday. He’s considered day-to-day.

Larsson will take Benning’s spot in the Oilers lineup against the Kings and will skate with Kris Russell on the third pair.

Thursday’s game can be heard live on 630 CHED beginning with the City Ford Face-Off Show at 7 p.m. The puck drops just after 8:30 p.m. with Jack Michaels and Bob Stauffer.