Crime

2 teens facing assault charges after fight at Antigonish school: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 2:16 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 2:17 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two teens are facing assault charges after a fight at a school in Antigonish, N.S., on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the school as a result of the fight between the two teens and another youth at 10:46 a.m.

Police allege that the two suspects assaulted another teenager, who sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Drug-impaired driver arrested with child in car: N.S. RCMP

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old suspects from the Antigonish-area were arrested by the RCMP but have since been released on conditions to have no contact with the victim.

Both will face their assault charge in Antigonish provincial court on Feb. 5.

