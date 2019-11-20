Drug-impaired driver arrested with child in car: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kentville man is facing charges after a vehicle left the road in Kings County on Monday afternoon.

Kings District RCMP say officers responded to a call about a dangerous driver on Brooklyn Street in Somerset.

At 4:27 p.m., a caller reportedly told police a white van had nearly run three other vehicles off the road, hit a trailer that was attached to the back of a truck and then went off the road itself.

Police say the caller suspected the driver was impaired and also reported a small child in the vehicle. After the vehicle left the road, police say the driver was reportedly attempting to leave the area on foot with the child.

RCMP arrived at the scene and located the driver. According to police, officers observed signs of drug impairment from the man, who had suffered minor injuries.

The child was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further examination of what were believed to be minor injuries, according to police.

The driver was arrested at the scene. Police allege he resisted an officer’s efforts to take him into custody, damaged a police car and threatened officers during the arrest.

Police also say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on the suspect when he was searched.

The accused was held in custody overnight and is being taken to Kentville provincial court on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old man is facing charges of drug-impaired operation of a conveyance, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.