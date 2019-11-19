Menu

Crime

More staff needed at Halifax police lockup in wake of negligence convictions, says union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 2:25 pm
Jury finds Halifax special constables guilty of criminal negligence in death of Corey Rogers
A Nova Scotia jury has ruled that two special constables are guilty of criminal negligence in the death of an impaired 41-year-old man who suffocated in a Halifax police jail cell.

The Halifax police union says more employees and training are needed at a lockup unit after two special constables were recently convicted of criminal negligence causing the death of an impaired man in the jail.

In a letter to Police Chief Daniel Kinsella, the president of the Halifax Regional Police Association says without more staff and a dedicated sergeant, the Halifax police jail won’t be capable of meeting legally required standard of care.

READ MORE: Jury finds Halifax special constables guilty of criminal negligence in death of Corey Rogers

Dean Stienburg warns retaining the status quo of two special constables to oversee the cells poses “considerable risk” to both prisoners and those charged with their care at the downtown police station jail.

Special constables are not police officers, but lower-paid employees of the police force who are appointed to specialized duties, including the booking of prisoners.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 10, Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner were found guilty of criminal negligence for the June 2016 death of Corey Rogers.

A medical examiner determined the 41-year-old Rogers died of suffocation while lying in a narrow cell with a spit hood covering his mouth and nose, after he appeared to vomit into the face mask.

N.S. jury views video of Corey Rogers dying in jail
N.S. jury views video of Corey Rogers dying in jail

Stienburg says in his letter to the chief that a minimum of four staff, including one staff sergeant who is in charge, should be on duty at all times to oversee prisoners.

In addition, the union leader said the Halifax police should consider having on-site medical staff to assess prisoners’ health risks and assess if they should be taken to hospital.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
