Crime

Halifax police seeking 2 suspects in reported robbery at Super Mike’s Convenience

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 9:00 am
Halifax Regional Police responded to a reported robbery at a convenience store on Monday night.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a reported robbery at a convenience store on Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police are seeking two suspects in connection with a reported robbery at Super Mike’s Convenience at 60 Rosedale Ave.

According to police, two male suspects entered the store at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday. Both suspects reportedly wore bandanas over their faces.

Police say one suspect had a knife and demanded money.

The pair left with an unknown amount of cash and fled the area, according to police. There were no injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

