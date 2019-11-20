New Brunswick introduces amendments to allow real estate sales on Sundays

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is looking to modernize its real estate regulations by permitting business transactions on Sundays.

While activities such as open houses have been allowed, the province is the only one in Canada that doesn’t permit the selling of real estate on the seventh day of the week.

Now, at the request of the New Brunswick Real Estate Association, the provincial government is looking to change that.

READ MORE: New Brunswick realtor goes viral over unique approach to dealing with vandalism

On Wednesday the government introduced amendments to New Brunswick’s Day of Rest Act to “remove any existing restrictions against engaging in real estate activities on Sundays.”

“Our government wants to remove barriers for businesses to help create a more energized private sector,” said local government minister Jeff Carr in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This amendment will have positive outcomes for both real estate agents and homebuyers as many people shop for real estate on weekends.”

The New Brunswick Real Estate Association, which represents more than 900 realtors around the province, expressed support for the changes.

2:06 Moncton realtor says she was trying to help senior, not to take ‘outrageous’ advantage of him Moncton realtor says she was trying to help senior, not to take ‘outrageous’ advantage of him

“In today’s economy, consumers expect to be able to conduct commerce seven days a week, and that includes the buying and selling of real estate,” said Kari McBride, chair of the government relations committee of the New Brunswick Real Estate Association.

“Since 75 per cent of open houses in New Brunswick occur on Sunday, this is great news for realtors and homebuyers alike.” Tweet This