Features

New Brunswick realtor goes viral over unique approach to dealing with vandalism

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 10:53 am
Updated October 23, 2019 10:59 am
Alan Stillwell has gone viral for the way he dealt with the vandalism of his realtor signs in Fredericton, N.B.
Alan Stillwell has gone viral for the way he dealt with the vandalism of his realtor signs in Fredericton, N.B. Alan Stillwell/Facebook

A New Brunswick realtor has gone viral for his unique approach to dealing with vandalism.

When Alan Stillwell was told by a co-worker that his signs had been vandalized with a marker, he decided to turn a negative into a positive.

Stillwell posted a photo of himself on social media with the same glasses, eyebrows and cheesy goatee that his defaced sign was sporting.

The post has now been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook and has even been shared by popular meme Instagram accounts.

He’s been contacted by realtors from across Canada telling him how they’ve dealt with their own signs being vandalized.

Stilwell said he didn’t intend for the post to go viral and shared it on his business’ account to give his friends and customers a laugh.

He told Global News that the response has been “overwhelming” but that he’s not sure he’ll do anything like it again.

“I’ll probably be a one-hit wonder,” Stillwell said.

Stillwell does have a keepsake from his moment of viral fame: he said he plans to hold on to the original vandalized sign as a memory.

As Stillwell wrote in his now-viral Facebook post: “VANDALISM! No problem I can adapt!”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FrederictonVandalismHalifax/New Brunswick InstagramRealtorMemeAlan StillwellAlan Stillwell New BrunswickRealtor MemeViral newviral realtor
