Crime

Several residents evacuated following armed standoff in Saint John: police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 9:00 am
Saint John police say a suspect is now in custody following the standoff.
Saint John police say a suspect is now in custody following the standoff. Global News

A man has been taken into custody following an armed standoff at a home in Saint John’s north end on Monday evening.

The Saint John Police Force says officers were called to a home on Anglin Drive just before 5 p.m., where they began negotiating with a man.

READ MORE: Saint John police close streets in city’s north end due to ‘incident’

A woman in the home was then released to police just before 6:30 p.m., officials say, adding that several residents had to be evacuated during the negotiations.

According to authorities, just before 10 p.m., a man was taken into custody following negotiations with the emergency tactical team and patrol services that ended in a peaceful resolution.

READ MORE: Person in stable condition after shooting in Saint John

Police said there’s no word on charges at this time.

