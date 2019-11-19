Several residents evacuated following armed standoff in Saint John: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken into custody following an armed standoff at a home in Saint John’s north end on Monday evening.

The Saint John Police Force says officers were called to a home on Anglin Drive just before 5 p.m., where they began negotiating with a man.

A woman in the home was then released to police just before 6:30 p.m., officials say, adding that several residents had to be evacuated during the negotiations.

According to authorities, just before 10 p.m., a man was taken into custody following negotiations with the emergency tactical team and patrol services that ended in a peaceful resolution.

Police said there’s no word on charges at this time.

