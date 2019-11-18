Saint John police close streets in city’s north end due to ‘incident’

The Saint John Police Force has closed off several streets in the city’s north end as they investigate an unspecified “police incident.”
Police are asking residents to avoid the area around Anglin Drive, Sandy Point Road, Parks Street, Cranston Avenue and Thornborough Avenue.
“Please avoid until further notice,” the Saint John police said in a tweet.
Details are scarce but the majority of police appear to be responding to Parks Road.
Officers in the area declined to provide more information at this time.
More to come
