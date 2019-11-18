Saint John police close streets in city’s north end due to ‘incident’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Saint John Police Force has closed off several streets in the city’s north end as they investigate an unspecified “police incident.”

Police are asking residents to avoid the area around Anglin Drive, Sandy Point Road, Parks Street, Cranston Avenue and Thornborough Avenue.

“Please avoid until further notice,” the Saint John police said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Person in stable condition after shooting in Saint John

Details are scarce but the majority of police appear to be responding to Parks Road.

Officers in the area declined to provide more information at this time.

More to come

Story continues below advertisement