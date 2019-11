Send this page to someone via email

One person is in stable condition at Saint John Regional Hospital after being shot on the west side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Saint John police said they were called to a home on Duke Street just before 4:30 a.m. to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

