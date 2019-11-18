Menu

Fire

3 sent to hospital after fire breaks out at Saint John nursing home

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 9:28 am
Saint John fire crews responded to a reported blaze at a local nursing home that sent three people to hospital.
Saint John fire crews responded to a reported blaze at a local nursing home that sent three people to hospital. Andrew Cromwell/Global News File

A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Kennebec Manor long-term care facility in Saint John’s north end, sending two residents and one staff member to hospital for evaluation.

Saint John’s fire service said crews responded to the fire after a call came in shortly before 10 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found an electrical problem in a baseboard heater in one of the rooms, according to the fire department.

The fire had been extinguished by staff when crews arrived.

According to Saint John fire officials, the affected wing of the nursing home was evacuated due to smoke and other particulates being dispersed by ventilation units.

Fire officials said no structural damage was reported and no residents have been displaced.

