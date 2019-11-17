Menu

Fire

1 displaced after fire at home in Edmundston, N.B.: Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 8:59 am
The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at a home on St. Georges Avenue.
The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at a home on St. Georges Avenue. The Canadian Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross says a woman has been displaced by a fire that damaged a two-storey house in Edmundston, N.B., on Friday.

The Red Cross says the woman is staying with a relative for now and has been assisted by the agency’s volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and food pending a damage assessment by insurers.

The woman was not injured in the blaze.

New BrunswickCanadian Red CrossVolunteerEdmundstonfire responseEdmunston fireSt. Georges Avenue
national skyline national skyline

