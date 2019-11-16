Police on scene of barricaded person call in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are currently at the scene of a barricaded person call in Dartmouth.
Police have released few details, but confirmed Saturday afternoon the large police presence is due to a barricaded person call.
READ MORE: Saturday morning assault in Halifax sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The incident is taking place at an apartment complex at the corner of Roleika Drive and Byron Crescent.
Traffic is being diverted from the area and police are asking the public to avoid the area.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS