Crime

Police on scene of barricaded person call in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 1:06 pm
Halifax Regional Police attend a barricaded person call in Dartmouth on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. .
Halifax Regional Police attend a barricaded person call in Dartmouth on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. . Alicia Draus/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are currently at the scene of a barricaded person call in Dartmouth.

Police have released few details, but confirmed Saturday afternoon the large police presence is due to a barricaded person call.

The incident is taking place at an apartment complex at the corner of Roleika Drive and Byron Crescent.

Traffic is being diverted from the area and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come.

