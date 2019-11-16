Police on scene of barricaded person call in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are currently at the scene of a barricaded person call in Dartmouth.

Police have released few details, but confirmed Saturday afternoon the large police presence is due to a barricaded person call.

The incident is taking place at an apartment complex at the corner of Roleika Drive and Byron Crescent.

There’s a large police presence on Roleika drive in Dartmouth. Traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/xuxRNGFmHE — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) November 16, 2019

Traffic is being diverted from the area and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come.