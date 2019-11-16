Menu

Crime

Saturday morning assault in Halifax sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 8:57 am
.
. Global Halifax

A 26-year-old-man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in downtown Halifax early Saturday morning.

Police say the assault took place around Grafton Street and Prince Street. A man was assaulted by a group of five males.

Halifax police probe pair of Sunday afternoon robberies

Police are actively searching for the suspects, but there are no descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

