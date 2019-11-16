Saturday morning assault in Halifax sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old-man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in downtown Halifax early Saturday morning.

Police say the assault took place around Grafton Street and Prince Street. A man was assaulted by a group of five males.

Police are actively searching for the suspects, but there are no descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

