Halifax police probe pair of Sunday afternoon robberies

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two separate robberies that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Police say the first happened at a convenience store on Portland Street in Dartmouth just before 4:15 p.m.

According to police, a man entered Jake’s Variety convenience store carrying what was believed to be a “sensory irritant” and threatened a female employee.

The suspect grabbed the cash register and fled the store. He was last seen running along Maitland Street towards Parker Street, police say.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene in connection with the theft shortly after it occurred. A 17-year-old boy was arrested at a home on Prince Albert Road about two and a half hours later.

The girl was charged with one count of robbery and released, while the boy has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous and breach of court orders. He was held in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday.

The employee was treated at the scene for minor injuries she received during a struggle with the suspect.

Police say the second robbery happened in Halifax about 10 minutes after the one in Dartmouth.

According to a police news release, a man stole a jacket from the ENVY store at Park Lane Mall on Spring Garden Road.

Police say the suspect pushed a female employee and uttered threats while fleeing the store. The employee, however, was not injured.

The 41-year-old suspect was spotted walking along Grafton Street at 4:30 p.m., where he was arrested. He has been charged with robbery, two counts of breaching a probation and one count of breaching a recognizance.

The stolen jacket was recovered and returned to the store.