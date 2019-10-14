Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police probe pair of Sunday afternoon robberies

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 9:41 am
Several emergency crews responded to the scene. .
Several emergency crews responded to the scene. . Alexa MacLean / Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two separate robberies that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Police say the first happened at a convenience store on Portland Street in Dartmouth just before 4:15 p.m.

According to police, a man entered Jake’s Variety convenience store carrying what was believed to be a “sensory irritant” and threatened a female employee.

The suspect grabbed the cash register and fled the store. He was last seen running along Maitland Street towards Parker Street, police say.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle: Halifax police

Police say a 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene in connection with the theft shortly after it occurred. A 17-year-old boy was arrested at a home on Prince Albert Road about two and a half hours later.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl was charged with one count of robbery and released, while the boy has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous and breach of court orders. He was held in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday.

The employee was treated at the scene for minor injuries she received during a struggle with the suspect.

Man remains unphased by armed bar robbery, lights cigarette
Man remains unphased by armed bar robbery, lights cigarette

Police say the second robbery happened in Halifax about 10 minutes after the one in Dartmouth.

According to a police news release, a man stole a jacket from the ENVY store at Park Lane Mall on Spring Garden Road.

Police say the suspect pushed a female employee and uttered threats while fleeing the store. The employee, however, was not injured.

READ MORE: 2 women dead following two-vehicle collision in Pictou County

The 41-year-old suspect was spotted walking along Grafton Street at 4:30 p.m., where he was arrested. He has been charged with robbery, two counts of breaching a probation and one count of breaching a recognizance.

The stolen jacket was recovered and returned to the store.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyDartmouthHRPConvenience StoreSpring Garden RoadPortland StreetGrafton Streetmaitland streetParker StreetPark Lane MallJake’s VarietyJake’s Variety convenience store
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.