Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax Regional Police say a pedestrian was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to reports of a crash in the 6700 block of Quinpool Road at approximately 8:18 p.m.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck, reportedly dragged under vehicle in Halifax

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Quinpool Road when the pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by EHS with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

2:06 Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement