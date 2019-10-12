Menu

Crime

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle: Halifax police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 9:59 am
Several emergency crews responded to the scene. .
Several emergency crews responded to the scene. . Alexa MacLean / Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a pedestrian was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to reports of a crash in the 6700 block of Quinpool Road at approximately 8:18 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Quinpool Road when the pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by EHS with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

CrimePoliceHalifaxHalifax Regional PolicePedestrianHalifax crimeQuinpool RoadPedestrian struck by vehicle
