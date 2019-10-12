Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a pedestrian was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening.
Police say officers responded to reports of a crash in the 6700 block of Quinpool Road at approximately 8:18 p.m.
READ MORE: Cyclist struck, reportedly dragged under vehicle in Halifax
Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Quinpool Road when the pedestrian was struck.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital by EHS with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Halifax pedestrians, cyclists say more action needed for road safety
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS