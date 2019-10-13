2 women dead following two-vehicle collision in Pictou County

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 104 in Barney’s River Station.

At 7:35 p.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call about the crash. A preliminary investigation indicated a westbound transport truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.

Police say the two occupants of the car, a 51-year-old female and a 74-year-old female, both from Antigonish, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 104 remains closed, and traffic is being diverted to Hwy 4 westbound at Exit 29 and eastbound at exit 26.

