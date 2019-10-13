Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

2 women dead following two-vehicle collision in Pictou County

By Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 10:16 am
.
. Global News

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 104 in Barney’s River Station.

At 7:35 p.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call about the crash. A preliminary investigation indicated a westbound transport truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.

READ MORE: Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Enfield: Nova Scotia RCMP

Police say the two occupants of the car, a 51-year-old female and a 74-year-old female, both from Antigonish, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 104 remains closed, and traffic is being diverted to Hwy 4 westbound at Exit 29 and eastbound at exit 26.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPPoliceFatal CrashTrafficFatal CollisionantigonishHighway crashtwo vehicle collisionPictou CountyBarneys River StationPictou County District RCMP
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.