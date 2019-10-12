Menu

Traffic

Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Enfield: Nova Scotia RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 9:59 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 22-year-old man from Enfield, N.S., was airlifted to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Enfield on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a collision between a Jeep and a car at the intersection of Horne Settlement Road and Renfrew Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Man faces additional charges after altercation with officer at Halifax courthouse

The driver and lone occupant of the car was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jeep, a 54-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours as the Mounties investigated the crash.

The area has since reopened.

TAGS
RCMPNova ScotiaCrashNova Scotia RCMPLifeFlightEnfieldAirlift
