Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Enfield: Nova Scotia RCMP

A 22-year-old man from Enfield, N.S., was airlifted to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Enfield on Friday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a collision between a Jeep and a car at the intersection of Horne Settlement Road and Renfrew Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The driver and lone occupant of the car was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.
The driver and lone occupant of the Jeep, a 54-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.
The roadway was closed for approximately two hours as the Mounties investigated the crash.
The area has since reopened.
