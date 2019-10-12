Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Enfield: Nova Scotia RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man from Enfield, N.S., was airlifted to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Enfield on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a collision between a Jeep and a car at the intersection of Horne Settlement Road and Renfrew Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the car was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jeep, a 54-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours as the Mounties investigated the crash.

The area has since reopened.