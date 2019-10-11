Man faces additional charges after altercation with officer outside Halifax courthouse

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man who allegedly tried to escape lawful custody and injured an officer is now facing additional charges.

Mahmoud Ahmed Altawil has been charged with one count each of escape lawful custody, aggravated assault of a peace officer, assault a peace officer causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, as well as three counts of assault of a peace officer.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say the suspect had just been sentenced to a jail term prior to the incident.

Police say they responded to the Spring Garden Road provincial courthouse at around 10:50 a.m. after receiving a report of an officer in need of assistance.

The officer was reportedly attending a scheduled court appearance on an unrelated matter.

“It was inside the common area of the courthouse itself, not within the courtroom,” HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said Thursday.

According to police, the man was quickly taken into custody following a brief struggle with responding officers and sheriffs.

The officer, who has served with Halifax Regional Police for three years, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The courthouse reopened at 1 p.m.

— With files from Alicia Draus.