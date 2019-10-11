Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces additional charges after altercation with officer outside Halifax courthouse

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:45 pm
Man injures officer in attempted escape at Halifax provincial courthouse
WATCH: One of Halifax’s main thoroughfares came to a halt on Thursday as police shut down the provincial courthouse on Spring Garden Road. Alicia Draus reports.

A 24-year-old man who allegedly tried to escape lawful custody and injured an officer is now facing additional charges.

Mahmoud Ahmed Altawil has been charged with one count each of escape lawful custody, aggravated assault of a peace officer, assault a peace officer causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, as well as three counts of assault of a peace officer.

READ MORE: Man injures officer in attempted escape at Halifax provincial courthouse: police

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say the suspect had just been sentenced to a jail term prior to the incident.

Police say they responded to the Spring Garden Road provincial courthouse at around 10:50 a.m. after receiving a report of an officer in need of assistance.

Criminal charges sought against three Halifax police officers: chief
Criminal charges sought against three Halifax police officers: chief
Story continues below advertisement

The officer was reportedly attending a scheduled court appearance on an unrelated matter.

“It was inside the common area of the courthouse itself, not within the courtroom,” HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said Thursday.

READ MORE: Man, 25, arrested for assault after police helicopter catches him in the act

According to police, the man was quickly taken into custody following a brief struggle with responding officers and sheriffs.

The officer, who has served with Halifax Regional Police for three years, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The courthouse reopened at 1 p.m.

— With files from Alicia Draus. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeNova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceHRPGlobal News at 6 HalifaxHalifax Provincial CourtSpring Garden Roadattempted escapeEscape From Custody
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.