Man injures officer in attempted escape at Halifax provincial courthouse: police

By Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 12:41 pm
Officers at the courthouse on Spring Garden Road after police say a man injured an officer while allegedly attempting to escape from custody.
Officers at the courthouse on Spring Garden Road after police say a man injured an officer while allegedly attempting to escape from custody. Alicia Draus/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man who they say injured an officer during an alleged attempt to escape lawful custody on Thursday.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., police said they responded to a report of an officer requiring assistance at the provincial courthouse located at 5250 Spring Garden Rd. in Halifax.

A man who had just been sentenced to a jail term allegedly assaulted an HRP officer as he was fleeing the courthouse, police say. The officer was reportedly attending a scheduled court appearance on an unrelated matter.

According to police, the man was quickly taken into custody following a brief struggle with responding officers and sheriffs.

The officer, who has served with Halifax Regional Police for three years, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said charges are anticipated and that an update will be provided when further details are available.

