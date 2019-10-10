Man injures officer in attempted escape at Halifax provincial courthouse: police

At approximately 10:50 a.m., police said they responded to a report of an officer requiring assistance at the provincial courthouse located at 5250 Spring Garden Rd. in Halifax.

A man who had just been sentenced to a jail term allegedly assaulted an HRP officer as he was fleeing the courthouse, police say. The officer was reportedly attending a scheduled court appearance on an unrelated matter.

According to police, the man was quickly taken into custody following a brief struggle with responding officers and sheriffs.

The officer, who has served with Halifax Regional Police for three years, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said charges are anticipated and that an update will be provided when further details are available.