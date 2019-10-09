Menu

Crime

Man, 25, arrested for assault after police helicopter catches him in the act

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 1:00 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter Air1 was first brought into service in 2011.
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter Air1 was first brought into service in 2011.

Winnipeg police were able to track down an assault suspect in minutes with the help of their Air1 helicopter Tuesday night.

Police said they received reports around 9 p.m. of an assault taking place near Arlington Street and St. Matthews Avenue, and that the helicopter was on scene within two minutes to catch the assault in progress.

The suspect ran when the helicopter’s siren was activated, but he was tracked to an Arlington Street yard and arrested by officers on the ground.

Police found the unconscious victim, a man in his 20s, and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

Kyle Arron Woodhouse, 25, is facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

