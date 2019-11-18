Menu

Police investigating crash involving ambulance, dump truck in Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 5:40 pm
At about 8:30 a.m., a dump truck driving north lost control on Yonge Street at Line 9, when the driver tried to move over for a southbound ambulance that had its lights activated, police say.
At about 8:30 a.m., a dump truck driving north lost control on Yonge Street at Line 9, when the driver tried to move over for a southbound ambulance that had its lights activated, police say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers are investigating a collision involving a Simcoe County ambulance and a dump truck that took palce in Bradford Monday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., a northbound dump truck lost control on Yonge Street at Line 9, when the driver tried to move over for a southbound ambulance that had its lights activated, police say.

The dump truck crossed the centre line, spun around and hit the back of the ambulance, sending the emergency vehicle off the road, officers say.

There was considerable damage to both vehicles, but the two paramedics in the ambulance and the truck driver weren’t injured, according to police.

Traffic was disrupted for over two hours while the vehicles were removed from the area, police say.

Officers say road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

South Simcoe police say they responded to about a dozen weather-related collisions Monday morning.

Getting drivers ready for winter conditions
Getting drivers ready for winter conditions
