Barrie police searching for suspect following reported Circle K assault, theft

Officers are searching for a suspect following an assault and theft that were reported at a Barrie Circle K on Friday afternoon.

An unknown woman threw hot coffee in a store employee’s face at 151 Bayfield St., police say.

The woman left on foot and was last seen walking toward the downtown area, according to officers.

Police say they attended the Circle K and learned the same woman had also been in the store on Nov. 9 and had allegedly left without paying for coffee.

The suspect is described to be in her 30s, about five-foot-six in height, with a medium build and dark hair, and was wearing blue jeans, a maroon jacket, winter boots.

She was also carrying a green reusable shopping bag and a grey and white purse, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Minke of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

