Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police searching for suspect following reported Circle K assault, theft

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 4:45 pm
An unknown woman threw hot coffee in a store employee's face at a local Circle K Friday afternoon, police say.
An unknown woman threw hot coffee in a store employee's face at a local Circle K Friday afternoon, police say. Police handout

Officers are searching for a suspect following an assault and theft that were reported at a Barrie Circle K on Friday afternoon.

An unknown woman threw hot coffee in a store employee’s face at 151 Bayfield St., police say.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Barrie man dies following stabbing

The woman left on foot and was last seen walking toward the downtown area, according to officers.

Police say they attended the Circle K and learned the same woman had also been in the store on Nov. 9 and had allegedly left without paying for coffee.

READ MORE: OPP investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Tiny Township

The suspect is described to be in her 30s, about five-foot-six in height, with a medium build and dark hair, and was wearing blue jeans, a maroon jacket, winter boots.

Story continues below advertisement

She was also carrying a green reusable shopping bag and a grey and white purse, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Minke of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire
Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BarrieBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie TheftBarrie AssaultConvenience Store TheftCircle K convenience storeBarrie Circle KBarrie Circle K assaultBarrie Circle K theftconvenience store assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.