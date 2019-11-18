Menu

OPP investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Tiny Township

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 2:05 pm
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson, there was one occupant in the SUV and one occupant in the dump truck at the time of the crash.
Officers are investigating a fatal collision that took place Monday morning in Tiny Township, according to Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Police say they were dispatched at 8:58 a.m. to the intersection of Simcoe County Road 6 and Concession Road 11, along with fire crews and paramedics, for a crash involving an SUV and a dump truck.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson, there was one occupant in the SUV and one occupant in the dump truck.

“The operator of the SUV has passed away, and the operator of the dump truck there was treated at hospital,” Hobson said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The intersection was closed to traffic but has since reopened, according to Hobson.

