OPP investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Tiny Township

Officers are investigating a fatal collision that took place Monday morning in Tiny Township, according to Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Police say they were dispatched at 8:58 a.m. to the intersection of Simcoe County Road 6 and Concession Road 11, along with fire crews and paramedics, for a crash involving an SUV and a dump truck.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson, there was one occupant in the SUV and one occupant in the dump truck.

#SGBOPP Earlier Crash Investigation at 8:58 am is now a confirmed fatality and Simcoe Cty Rd 6 at Con 11 of Tiny is closed for an unknown length of time. OPP Collision Investigators on scene.^dh @tinytownship @simcoecounty @511Ontario pic.twitter.com/KGG8HphW7P — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) November 18, 2019

“The operator of the SUV has passed away, and the operator of the dump truck there was treated at hospital,” Hobson said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The intersection was closed to traffic but has since reopened, according to Hobson.